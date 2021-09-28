Rally Finland WRC 2021: Previa

We are living in difficult times and the current global situation has also affected us World Rally Championship , with changes to the calendar over the past eighteen months. But this week we will be back to work…

This is the first time that the Finnish round of the World Radiocommunication Conference has been held so late, and the date has been pushed back by two months in the hope that the authorities will ease restrictions regarding the public. Fortunately, this strategy worked. For the first time in more than two years, fans will be able to park at the foot of the road to watch the cars fly through Finnish airspace at nearly two meters at a speed of 200 km/h.

In the Finland Rally, we will witness the return of the fans © Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“It would be different. I don’t remember racing in October. Three-time winner of this test, Gary Matti Latvala, who now drives the Toyota team, said.

“In recent years it has been very hot, which made road work difficult. I think we will not get the 30°C reached when the rally was held on the normal date. In October it can be cold and it can rain” .

There will also be darkness. Since we won’t be in the middle of summer, that means Friday and Saturday night theaters will be for the brave.

“That’s it. For the first time since the 1990s we’ll see cars in Rally Finland racing in the dark. It’s going to be another challenge. It’s always a little different when you get into the woods and start flying through the trees with the tallest gear.”

Sebastien Ogier arrived in Finland as the world champion © Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The candidates are the drivers of Team Latvala. Toyota WRC is headquartered in Puuppola, not far from the city where the rally is being held. The Yaris WRC was born on these roads and has been undefeated on them since its arrival in 2017.

Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), who leads by 44 points in the Drivers’ Championship with only three rallies remaining, should be the man everyone is talking about ahead of the Jyväskylä event. Without a doubt, the seven-time world champion will be a topic of conversation, but many people do not stop talking about Finn Callie Rovanpera .

Rovanpera won the last two tests on the ground, Estonia And Greece And he’d be happy to hit the triple at home.

After winning in Estonia and Greece, Rovanpera wants to do the same at home © Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool Participating in this event with “World Rally car” will be one of the best moments of my career.

“It’s great to come home. Participating in this event with a ‘World Rally car’ will be one of the best moments of my career. It’s always great to race at home, Rally Finland is a magical thing,” said Rovanpera, who now lives in Tallinn, Estonia.

“If it rains and there is mud, the conditions can be really tough but the atmosphere at this event is always great. It would be great to see the audience cheering for us.”

Audiences will be heard especially on Friday, the first day of the competition, because on that date the young rider will be 21 years old.