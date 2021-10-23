Pukki scored a historic double and made Finland dream of the World Cup for the first time

The UEFA qualifiers The World Cup in 2022 resolution still going and Finland He continues to fight for his ticket. On Tuesday, October 12, the Nordic countries scored a precious victory in their visit to Kazakhstan. Temo Pukki He became the top scorer for the national team with a double and maintains the illusion of qualifying for the Finns for the first time world Cup.

Kazakhstan received its counterpart from Finland At Astana Arena on the eighth day of World Cup qualifiers. The Scandinavian team achieved a very important result in their battle for the ticket to Qatar, winning 0-2 by double. Temo PukkiWho wrote his name in the history of his team.

With the two goals scored on October 12, goat He reached the number of 33 goals, as it was 23 goals in the last 35 matches he played for his country. With this record, the Norwich striker surpasses Jari Litmanen as the all-time leading scorer in Finland national team.

Heading to Qatar 2022

The Finnish national football team is close to achieving its first qualification for world Cup. The team led by Marco Kanerva is still in the fray in tight Group D. France tops the table with 12 points, followed by Ukraine and Finland with 8. At the bottom of the table are Bosnia and Herzegovina with 6 and Kazakhstan with 3.

a Finland He still has two games to play in these playoffs. The North is scheduled to play Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 13 and closes the schedule against France on 16. The team, also depending on the results of Ukraine, can enter the playoffs. Even a disastrous date for the world champions will leave the number one spot hanging.