Prysmian, a $100 million investment in the United States to upgrade production capacity of power cables

(Teleborsa) – The Prysmian Group announced today Additional investments of $100 million over the next two and a half years It aims to increase production capacity at its North American facilities. Investment objective is Supporting the expected growth in the energy distribution and transmission markets, helping to meet the demand for development in the region and the growing demand for clean energy sources. This investment follows the group’s recently announced allocation of $85 million to North American facilities In order to advance its key role as a driver of the energy transition and digital transformation in North America.

The decision to increase the production capacity of its factories Underlines the Group’s commitment to North American customers and its determination to build a resilient infrastructure For distribution and transmission of energy “- stated Andrea Berundini, CEO of the Prismian Nord America Group –. “Specifically, these investments will increase the ability to participate in critical projects, cementing the Prismian Group’s position as the partner of choice for developing the US clean energy grid,” concludes Berundini.

With the SOO Green HVDC Link project announced at the end of June, the Prysmian Group is making a significant contribution to the decarbonization process in the region.

“Developing the manufacturing capacity of our North American facilities is an important part of our investment plan which underscores Prismian’s commitment to supporting the energy transition and racing to net-zero emissions, together with our customers”- Massimo Al-Batini, Chief Operating Officer of the Prismian Group –. We stand by our customers and suppliers Enhancing the decarbonization of our supply chain“He is done.