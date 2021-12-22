Prime Minister of Australia, on Djokovic: ‘There are no special rules for tennis players or for anyone’

eAustralian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison said, Thursday, that Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not receive positive treatment after confirming his entry into the Australian Open. All players are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There are no special rules for tennis players or anyone,” He reassured Morrison who noted that the world’s number one man, who has so far refused to reveal whether or not he has been vaccinated, is reassured.Follow the same requirements as everyone else to enter AustraliaAccording to statements compiled by the Australian Sky News.

After weeks of speculation, the Australian Open On Wednesday, the list of players registered in the main draw was published and the first name that appeared in it was Djokovic’s name. who did not confirm his presence in the first Grand Slam of the season due to his lack of confidence in obtaining the Covid-19 vaccine required by the tournament.

the Whether or not Djokovic was a very controversial issue After the Victorian government, where the competition is held, and the Australian Tennis Federation announced that fans, players and anyone attending the tournament must be Fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To win the upcoming Australian Open, which takes place in Melbourne between January 17-30, Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland with 21 Grand Slam titles.