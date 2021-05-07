President Bonacini receives in the region the Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy in Italy, Thomas Smithham, and US Consul General Ragini Gupta

Provincial President Stefano Bonacini today received in the region the Chargé d’Affairs at the Embassy of the United States of America in Italy, Thomas Smithham, accompanied by the Consul General of Florence, Ragini Gupta.

At the heart of the discussion lies the united relationship between Emilia-Romagna and the United States, which is a very strong trading partner, directing 10% of the total regional exports, worth more than 6 billion euros annually. Likewise, Emilia-Romagna represents a very important share of Italian exports to the USA, in all sectors.

Cooperation on the pandemic front is also important, as evidenced by the recent investment program promoted by the US government through USAID, which led to the selection of projects of nine Emilia-Romagna companies, out of 25 in Italy, related to the prevention and treatment of the disease.

President Bonacini and the Chargé d’Affairs of Smithham also shared the need to develop further initiatives in various sectors: tourism, big data and new technologies, sustainability, higher education, agri-food, and businesses. With a commitment to setting the agenda for the upcoming operational meetings.