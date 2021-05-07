Downtown: Oktoberfest and the virus – Freising

When a mega-city beer master canceled his folk festival with an audience of millions, local office beer connoisseurs don’t have to see it the same way.

Column by Alexander Cabin

Now, in these epidemiological times, we are aware of this: Just because a procedure is seen to be valid and defined on a large scale, it is not necessary to implement it on a small scale. One day, the chancellor and state leaders decide something for the federal government – the next day, Bavaria does everything completely differently. Because Bavaria is Bavaria. And because events are not the same everywhere.

Same with popular festivals. If Munich Wiesn, the largest and most international of them, is canceled, that means for the non-large and cosmopolitan people of the region: absolutely nothing. Despite all the similarities (swing, hit and headache), Freising Volksfest and Moosburger Herbstschau can’t necessarily be compared to Oktoberfest. After all, doctrines sometimes diverge in science and in Oktoberfest. If the beer master in a mega-city canceled his folk festival with an audience of millions because, in suspicion, without this crowd of millions was no longer as it should be, beer connoisseurs in local offices would not have to do so. Look the same way. A small local folk festival, where guests from Australia, Italy, and the furthest corners of the world do not give Aquarius to each other in any case, in somewhat abstract form. Semi-swinging at a distance. A practical side effect is that you won’t end up with roast chicken at the next table if the beer bench upsets you while you sing and dance.

But of course nothing is certain. If the coronavirus situation does not improve accordingly by the fall, there may be no celebrations in the region this year. Then the beer taps remain closed and the spit test behind the tent fails again. True to the motto: the stone continues and the Sultan has a shower. . . “