Madrid, 18 (Europe Press)

EDPR has agreed to buy an 85% majority stake in US solar power generation company C2 Omega, thus entering a “rapidly expanding” sector globally, the company said in a statement.

The purchase was formalized by the North American subsidiary EDP Renewables and the total acquisition is estimated at $ 119 million (€ 98.5 million).

C2 Omega, C2 Energy Capital’s distributed generation platform, has an operational generation portfolio of 89 MW, plus another 120 MW on hold in the short term, spread over 200 plants in 16 state states.

The EDPR indicated that the deal also includes a premium payment based on future operating capacity growth. The C2 management team will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the company.

“The agreement represents a major milestone for the EDPR Group, as it allows us to enter a segment with great growth potential through a leading supplier in the United States. C2 Omega is a company with extensive experience and a strong management team.” Said EDPR’s interim CEO, Roy Teixeira. High quality wallet. “