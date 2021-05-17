Portugal makes no exception to the use of masks in vaccines

Portugal is not considering exempting vaccinated people from using the mask, which is guaranteed today by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health Lacerda, claiming that there is no scientific force to proceed with the procedure.

“We have made a decision to keep the mask after vaccination, to remove it, and thus to preserve the directives of the General Directorate of Health (DGS),” said Antonio Leserda Sales in Caldas da Rainha. There is still strong scientific evidence about the potential for transmission [do vírus]Especially in asymptomatic patients. “

The United States announced Thursday that it will end the mandatory use of face masks for vaccinated individuals, even in some closed spaces, due to positive developments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals so that they cannot wear masks outdoors, in crowded places, and in most indoor settings, although their use in crowded indoor settings is still required in environments such as Buses, airplanes, hospitals or prisons.

In response to a question from the French News Agency, the Foreign Minister stressed that after vaccination, “vaccination is scientifically strong, and there is, so to speak, immunity against dangerous diseases.” But he said that the country still does not have a “definition of this process” about whether the mask can be dispensed with after vaccination.

On the contrary, what the government recommends is “stay out, keep your mask”, recommendations that Lacerda Sales believes will be “indicators in the near future” despite the development of scientific evidence about Covid-19 measures that have been adapted and adapted to standards. New. “

Antonio Laserda Sales spoke in Caldas da Rainha on the sidelines of the day celebrations of the city she presides today, on a day dedicated to heat and basic supplies.