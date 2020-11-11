Pokémon HOME – The Pokémon GO connection is now live, but not yet available to everyone

Good News Coaches (Well kind of), Pokemon Home It can finally connect to Niantic’s augmented reality smartphone game Pokemon GO. This means you can now transfer pocket monsters from GO to Switch Pokémon games.

The catch, according to Serebii.net, is that it is currently limited to 40 GO level coaches. To transfer the pocket monster, you will have to link GO to your Nintendo account under the Settings option and then access HOME Transporter to send Pokémon over.

Every time you move Pokémon Transporter Energy, it is used up, which recovers over time. You can read more about this in our previous post. Apparently, legend will consume brilliant All energy. If you transform a monster, you will receive a one-time mysterious gift for a special level 100mm capable of Gigantamaxing.

There are no details on when this feature will be available to lower-level GO coaches yet, but if we hear anything, we’ll make sure to let you know. Can you take advantage of this transfer feature between Pokémon HOME and Pokémon GO yet? Tell us below.

