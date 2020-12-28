Paul McCartney is number one in the UK again after 31 years – Telam

“McCartney 3” replaced Taylor Swift’s “Evermore”, which caught the attention of charts around the world with its appearance.

With his new work McCartney III, Which launched on December 18, Paul McCartney reached # 1 in the UK, where he had landed For the last time in 1989 with his album “Flowers In The Dirt”..

“I just want to say Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Many thanks to everyone who helped make my record number one On the album charts, ”this cheerful said, through a video clip posted on social networks upon hearing the news.

According to the official graphics company, the new painting in which the musician takes on the role of producer and translates all the machines sold about 25,000 units in its early days, according to British media.

Thus “McCartney III” replaced “Evermore” by Taylor SwiftWhose looks have captured the attention of charts around the world.

Meanwhile, he became Sixth solo production by the legendary artist to reach the topLuego de Ram, Band on the Run, McCartney 2, y la mencionada, “Flowers in the Dirt”.