A parody of Claude Monet’s impressionist water lilies by street artist Banksy has sold for more than 7.5 million pounds.

The piece is titled Show me MonetIt was auctioned for well over the estimated price of between 3.5 million and 5 million pounds.

Show me Monet He recreates one of Monet’s most famous paintings, adding an abandoned shopping cart and traffic cones to a landscape.

The auction took place in London at Sotheby’s on Wednesday (21 October) and grossed £ 7551,600. Five collectors competed for the artwork, in a bidding war that lasted about nine minutes.

Alex Pranchik, Sotheby’s Head of Contemporary Art in Europe, said of the painting: “In one of his most important paintings, Banksy took the iconic Monet drawing of the Japanese bridge in the famous Impressionist master’s garden in Giverny and transformed it into a modern-day fly – the tip.

(Getty Images / Tolga Akmen)

“Channel more than an idyllic tulip pond, Banksy Leiter creates a monet with discarded shopping carts and a fluorescent orange traffic cone. As a voice of protest and social dissent, Banksy here highlights society’s disregard for the environment in favor of the profligate excesses of consumerism.”

This piece is now the second most expensive work of art from Banksy ever, after the Reformed Parliament, and is a painting that depicts government ministers as chimpanzees.

Parliament mandated sold for 9.9 million pounds last year.

Show Me the Monet is part of a series written by the mysterious Banksy. Titled Crude Oil, the series seeks to re-imagine numerous church paintings and add contemporary satirical twists.