Brian, Texas (KBTX) – Roughly 70,000 voters in Brazos County participated in the early voting, and 34% of them are historically only major Republican voters, each Ryan analyzing early voter data.

However, Justin Farrell, the president of the Brazos County Republican Party, thinks Republicans will continue to come out strong on Election Day itself.

“I think a lot of Republicans are excited to go out on Election Day,” Farrell said in Brazos Valley this morning. “I know locally that we did a lot of work in the party to get this vote. I think our primary concern is to ensure that Republicans get the ballot and vote all the way from the White House to the court elections.”

In those local races, Farrell says his fellow Republicans are the right choice: “I think it really boils down to expertise locally … They have the experience, they have the capacity, they have the organization to do it all. The Democrats definitely put some candidates into this round in exchange for it.” Some strong Republican seats, but unfortunately, I don’t think the candidates have the level of experience required to take on those jobs. “

Specifically, the Brazos County Republican Party kept a close eye on the race for Texas House 14th between incumbent Republican John Raney and Democratic rival Janet Dudding, both of whom are Brian residents.

“We’ve focused, especially when it comes to Representative Rani’s seat, on making sure we educate voters and tell them that it’s important that they also run into the state assembly elections,” Farrell said.

