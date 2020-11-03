‘Our primary concern is to ensure the Republicans win the election.’

25 mins ago Dawn Davis
'Our primary concern is to ensure the Republicans win the election.'

Brian, Texas (KBTX) – Roughly 70,000 voters in Brazos County participated in the early voting, and 34% of them are historically only major Republican voters, each Ryan analyzing early voter data.

However, Justin Farrell, the president of the Brazos County Republican Party, thinks Republicans will continue to come out strong on Election Day itself.

“I think a lot of Republicans are excited to go out on Election Day,” Farrell said in Brazos Valley this morning. “I know locally that we did a lot of work in the party to get this vote. I think our primary concern is to ensure that Republicans get the ballot and vote all the way from the White House to the court elections.”

In those local races, Farrell says his fellow Republicans are the right choice: “I think it really boils down to expertise locally … They have the experience, they have the capacity, they have the organization to do it all. The Democrats definitely put some candidates into this round in exchange for it.” Some strong Republican seats, but unfortunately, I don’t think the candidates have the level of experience required to take on those jobs. “

Specifically, the Brazos County Republican Party kept a close eye on the race for Texas House 14th between incumbent Republican John Raney and Democratic rival Janet Dudding, both of whom are Brian residents.

“We’ve focused, especially when it comes to Representative Rani’s seat, on making sure we educate voters and tell them that it’s important that they also run into the state assembly elections,” Farrell said.

READ  The Floyd family publishes updated details on memories and public reviews

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

More Stories

Massachusetts voters to decide the ballot questions, the Senate race

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

These are the main states during election night

8 hours ago Dawn Davis

UEFA Champions League: Romelu Lukaku will miss Inter Milan’s match against Real Madrid due to injury

12 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

‘Our primary concern is to ensure the Republicans win the election.’

25 mins ago Dawn Davis

Massachusetts voters to decide the ballot questions, the Senate race

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

The United States can be divided into more than one country

7 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Wesley Snipes blames racism in response to Patton Oswalt’s violent allegations about ‘Blade: Trinity’

8 hours ago Neville Carr

Scientists have launched a new view of the OSIRIS-REx crush and grab asteroid – Spaceflight Now

8 hours ago Marsh Tyler