Osaka, Williams and Carazio in the semi-finals

sIrina Williams came close to achieving the most important record in a Grand Slam tournament. The long-running world number one moved to the semi-finals of the Australian Open tennis tournament for the ninth time on Tuesday with a remarkable 6: 3, 6: 3 score over Simona Halep from Romania, so she still has a chance to win her 24th title in one of the four tournaments. Major. The 39-year-old last won the Grand Slam in Melbourne in 2017 and has since chased the record for Australian Margaret Court, which has been sparking controversy over anti-gay and lesbian statements.

“It was the best game she had played in this tournament so far. After her success in the previous finalists, Halep said,“ I knew I had to get better. ”Only at the start of the second set did the seven-time winner go through a small period of weakness, then dominate the seed Second in the world for its tennis power.

Williams versus Osaka in the semifinals

Serena Williams will meet Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals on Thursday. The Melbourne winner of the year 2019 won in a ratio of 6: 2, 6: 2 over Hsieh Su Wei from Taiwan. In just 66 minutes, the 23-year-old Japanese won her match against 12-year-old Hsieh Su Wei from Taiwan 6: 2, 6: 2. Williams of Osaka, who lost in the 2018 US Open final, said: “She’s a tough player. An inspiration off the field too. “

In the quarter-finals on Wednesday, world number one Ashley Barty of Australia and the Czech Republic Karolina Moshova will face in addition to America’s Jessica Bigula and Jennifer Brady, both of whom are coached by German Michael Gieserer.


Photo: AFP

“I usually never look at my home plate, but everyone talked to me about it.” “I had no choice but to see who would be my next opponent,” said third-place Osaka after her nineteenth straight win. “Regardless of what it would be, I am looking forward to it.” Hsieh Su Wei was able to look forward to a record: at the age of thirty-five, she is the oldest professional tennis player for women and men, and at that age made her Grand Slam debut – celebrating the quarter-finals role.

