Did you know this is the minimum age to use WhatsApp

Yes good The WhatsApp Very useful for you to be in touch, it could also be a dangerous app for minors. Parents should pay attention to what their children can do in the app as it can be a double-edged tool. a company The social networking site Facebook It determines the minimum age for its use and this varies according to the region in which it is used.

The official page of the application belongs to Mark Zuckerberg Indicates that for residents of the European Economic Area (including the European Union) or any other territory part of it, they must be at least 16 years old (or older, if required by the country’s legislation) in order to register and rely on the instant messaging service Freebies. For those who do not reside in the European region, they must be at least 13 years old (or older, if required by state legislation) in order to be able to register and use it.

