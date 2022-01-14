OnePlus 10 Pro – Hasselblad 2.0 cameras, O-Haptics, and a better screen

The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, 2022 flagship model of the brand, was first delivered many years ago without a small satellite. The manufacturer considers the advanced second generation to be the main advantage of the new product Hasselblad camera system. Consists of three sensors capable of capturing 10-bit images, and 12-bit RAW available Hasselblad Pro the situation. The system is powered by a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor with OIS, backed by a 50MP telephoto lens with a 150° wide angle and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom with optical stabilization.

Fitting the perfect solution, OnePlus 10 Pro is based on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with an impressive 34119mm cooling system and advanced LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 memory standards. The display has been significantly improved: it now uses a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED matrix that supports an adaptive frequency from 1 to 120 Hz, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. By the way, the back of the smartphone is protected by frosted glass, which prevents fingerprints from appearing.

The new device is equipped with a high-speed 80W wired charger that unexpectedly changed its name from WARP . CHARGE to SuperVOOC, known from OPPO smartphones. 50W is also added for convenience Irvoke Wireless technology, 80W power supply included in the package. Another interesting feature of the device O-touch Vibration generated by the largest linear vibration motor among Android devices.

OnePlus 10 Pro will hit kiosks in China on January 13th. Green, black and three memory configurations: 8/128, 8/256 and 12/256 GB for 4,699, 4999 and 5,299 yuan (651, 692 and 734 euros), respectively. Worldwide delivery is officially scheduled, but it will take place a little later.