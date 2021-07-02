Olympia 2021 in Tokyo: schedule, all dates and participants

|Date
|Specialties (number of decisions)
|21.07.2021
|softball (0), soccer (0)
|22.07.2021
|softball (0), soccer (0)
|23.07.2021
|Archery (0), Rowing (0)
|24.07.2021
|Badminton (0), Softball (0), Basketball 3 x 3 (0), Shooting (1), Boxing (0), Fencing (2), Football (0), Weightlifting (1), Handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), street bike (1), dressage (0), rowing (0), shooting (2), swimming (0), water polo (0), taekwondo (2) Tennis (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (0), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0)
|25.07.2021
|Badminton (0), Softball (0), Basketball (0), Basketball 3×3 (0), Shooting (1), Boxing (0), Fencing (2), Football (0), Weightlifting (2), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (0), street bike (1), dressage (0), rowing (0), archery (2), swimming (4 ), water polo (0), water jumping (1), surfboard (1), surfing (0), taekwondo (2), tennis (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (0), beach volleyball (0), Volleyball (0)
|26.07.2021
|Badminton (0), softball (0), basketball (0), basketball 3×3 (0), shooting (1), boxing (0), fencing (2), weightlifting (1), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), slalom (1), mountain bike (1), rowing (0), 7-sided rugby (0), shooting (2), swimming (4), ball Water (0), water jumping (1), sailing (0), surfboard (1), surfing (0), taekwondo (2), tennis (0), table tennis (1), triathlon (1), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0) , volleyball (0)
|27.07.2021
|Badminton (0), Softball (1), Basketball (0), Basketball 3×3 (0), Shooting (0), Boxing (0), Fencing (1), Football (0), Weightlifting (2), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (1), mountain bike (1), dressage (1), rowing (2), rugby (0), archery (2) ), swimming (4), water polo (0), diving (1), sailing (0), surfing (0), taekwondo (2), tennis (0), table tennis (0), triathlon (1), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0) volleyball (0)
|28.07.2021
|Badminton (0), Baseball (0), Basketball (0), Basketball 3×3 (2), Shooting (0), Boxing (0), Fencing (1), Football (0), Weightlifting ( 1), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (0), street cycling (2), dressage (1), rowing (4), rugby (1), archery (0) ), swimming (5), water polo (0), diving (1), sailing (0), surfing (2), tennis (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0) ), volleyball (0)
|29.07.2021
|Badminton (0), baseball (0), basketball (0), shooting (0), boxing (0), fencing (1), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (0), judo ( 2) canoe slalom (1), bmx racing (0), rowing (4), 7-sided rugby (0), shooting (2), swimming (5), water polo (0), sailing (0) Tennis (0), table tennis (1), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0)
|30.07.2021
|Badminton (1), baseball (0), basketball (0), shooting (1), boxing (0), fencing (1), football (0), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (1), athletics (2), bmx racing (2), equestrian (0), rowing (4), rugby 7 (0), shooting (1), Swimming (4), water polo (0), diving (0), sailing (0), tennis (1), table tennis (1), trampoline exercises (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0) )
|31.07.2021
|Badminton (1), baseball (0), basketball (0), shooting (1), boxing (0), fencing (1), soccer (0), weightlifting (2), golf (0), ball Hand (0), Hockey (0), Judo (1), Athletics (3), BMX Freestyle (0), Equestrian Versatility (0), 7-sided Rugby (1), Archery (2), Swimming ( 4), water polo (0), water jumping (0), sailing (0), tennis (1), triathlon (1), gymnastics trampoline (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0)
|01.08.2021
|Badminton (1), Baseball (0), Basketball (0), Boxing (0), Fencing (1), Golf (1), Weightlifting (1), Handball (0), Hockey (0), Games Athletics (5), BMX Freestyle (2), Equestrian Prowess (0), Freestyle Wrestling (0), Greco-Roman Wrestling. (0), shooting (0), swimming (5), water polo (0), diving (1), sailing (2), tennis (3), table tennis (0), gymnastics (4), beach volleyball ( 0)), volleyball (0)
|02.08.2021
|Badminton (2), baseball (0), basketball (0), football (0), weightlifting (2), handball (0), hockey (0), regatta (0), athletics (5) ), track (1), equestrian prowess (2), freestyle wrestling (1), Greco-Roman wrestling. (2), shooting (2), synchronized swimming (0), water polo (0), diving (0), sailing (2), table tennis (0), gymnastics (3), beach volleyball (0), ball plane (0)
|03.08.2021
|Baseball (0), basketball (0), boxing (2), football (0), weightlifting (1), handball (0), hockey (0), regatta (4), athletics (6) , track (2), equestrian jumping (0), freestyle wrestling (1), Greco-Roman wrestling. (2), synchronized swimming (0), water polo (0), water jumping (1), sailing (2), sport climbing (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (3), beach volleyball (0) ), volleyball (0)
|04.08.2021
|Baseball (0), basketball (0), boxing (1), weightlifting (1), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (0), regatta (0), athletics (5), Track (1), equestrian jumping (1), freestyle wrestling (1), Greco-Roman wrestling. (2), open swimming (1), synchronized swimming (1), water polo (0), water jumping (0), sailing (2), surfboard (1), sports climbing (0), table tennis (0) ), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0)
|05.08.2021
|Baseball (0), basketball (0), boxing (1), football (0), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (1), regatta (4), kata (1), kumite (2), athletics (7), modern pentathlon (0), track (2), freestyle wrestling (3), open water swimming (1), water polo (0), water jumping (1), sailing ( 2) skateboarding (1), climbing (1), table tennis (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0)
|06.08.2021
|Basketball (0), boxing (1), football (1), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (1), regatta (0), kata (1), kumite (2), games Athletics (7), modern pentathlon (1), track (2), equestrian jumping (0), freestyle wrestling (3), synchronized swimming (0), water polo (0), water jumping (0), climbing (1) ), table tennis (1), rhythmic gymnastics (0), beach volleyball (1), volleyball (0)
|07.08.2021
|Baseball (1), basketball (1), boxing (4), soccer (1), golf (1), handball (1), regatta (4), kumite (2), athletics (7), modern pentathlon (1), track (1), equestrian jumping (1), freestyle wrestling (3), synchronized swimming (1), water polo (1), water jumping (1), rhythmic gymnastics (1), ball beach volleyball (1), volleyball (1)
|08.08.2021
|Basketball (1), boxing (4), handball (1), athletics (1), track (3), water polo (1), rhythmic gymnastics (1), volleyball (1)
