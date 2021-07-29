Olympia 2020: Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals – Sports Mix

Novak Djokovic continued his current victory in tennis at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and is still in the “Golden Slam” track. The 34-year-old Serbian, the former world number four, departed on Thursday. Kei Nishikori had no chance in 70 minutes and won 6: 2.6: 0. After Naomi Osaka, the second Japanese hope in the single was eliminated. Djokovic now meets either German Alexander Zverev or French Jeremy Chardy.

But the championship runner-up finished in the quarter-finals: Daniil Medvedev, who had complained the day before about wet conditions and early matches, was not helpful in the later stage that had already taken place. . The world number two Russian had to bow to Spanish No. 6 Pablo Carreno Busta after 102 minutes with a time of 2:6.6:7 (5).

Indeed it was a surprise, but Medvedev’s breathing problems the day before showed that he does not adapt well to the conditions. Karino Posta now meets Medvedev’s native Karen Khachanov. The latter defeated the conqueror Tsitsipas Ugo Humbert (FRA-14) after a battle with 7:6(4), 4:6.6:3.

Djokovic remains the man of the hour

Regardless of the competition, Djokovic remains the man of the hour. He only wins gold twice, and so far he hasn’t performed a set in Tokyo. Djokovic has already won the Australian and French Opens and Wimbledon this year. If he wins the Olympic gold in Tokyo and then the fourth Grand Slam in New York, he will get the “golden slam”. The trick of winning all four majors in the same calendar year and crowning him with gold was previously only achieved by German Steffi Graf (1988).

How difficult it is for tennis stars, who travel around the world, who are accustomed to many climatic changes, is also shown by the fact that a hose with fresh cool air is placed on the central court of each of the players’ seats. During breaks, I saw Djokovic over and over, use it to cool off or inhale.

In the women’s category, Swiss Belinda Bencic reached the final after another marathon match in the gold race. In the absence of world superstar Roger Federer, the Confederacy still has an Olympic medal in tennis. Bencic set her place in the final after 2:44 hours with 7:6 (2), 4:6.6:3 over Kazakh Jelena Rybakina. In this, the world’s 12th seed meets either Ukrainian Jelena Swetolina or Czech Marketa Vondrosova. 24-year-old Bencic can also win a medal in doubles.

In the women’s singles – as is often the case in previous Grand Slam tournaments – there were many surprises. And soon-to-be frontrunners Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Osaka failed. The second semi-final match between Svitolina and Vondrosova was still pending.









