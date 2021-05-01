ÖFB women in World Cup qualifiers against England, among others

Austria’s national women’s soccer team qualifies for the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand in Group D with England, Northern Ireland, Northern Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg. That was the result of Friday’s European draw in Nyon. The match will be played between September 2021 and September 2022. The nine group winners qualify directly to the final round, while the runners-up still have a chance through the playoffs.

England, the host of the EM 2022 tournament, is sixth in the world rankings, while ÖFB is selected from Pot II, it is 21. Northern Ireland is No. 48 in the world and the third team in Group D will attend the European Championship in July 2022. Latvia is ranked 97, Luxembourg is 122, And Northern Macedonia 131. “England is the best team ever and the undisputed favorite for a direct ticket to the World Cup. With Northern Ireland, we also drew with another participant in the European Championships and he is definitely stronger than Irene Fuhrmann, head of the Austrian Football Association team, in First reaction.

ÖFB is also entering a “new territory”, having never played against Luxembourg or Latvia before. “The preparation for these matches is very intense,” the 40-year-old stressed. “It is clear that second place in the group is our goal.” The qualifiers are expected to start on September 17 and 21, with a double against Latvia and North Macedonia. The dates have not yet been confirmed by UEFA.

The duel with England is very special, especially for Arsenal fighters Victoria Schneiderbeck and goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger. “Women’s football in England has been on the rise for years, and the national team is the best team ever and has a perfect mix of young players and veterans. England are the clear favorites for the group, but we have shown against France, among others, that we demand that you can best,” Schneiderbeck said. Difference in the world. “

The qualifiers will be held in October 2022. The top three runners-up in the group except for the first round. Six teams compete for three places in the second round in one match. There, too, the decision is made in only one game. The remaining three teams have not all secured their tickets yet. Only the two teams with the best results in the qualifiers in addition to the play-offs have won a World Cup ticket, and the third team has to try their luck in the play-off matches between the ten leagues in Australia and New Zealand. The last three World Cup tickets will be held there.