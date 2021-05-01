A case report of the Spatial and Environmental Planning Working Group, Windhagen



In the context of the local council meeting on April 8, 2021, the status report of the spatial and environmental planning working group ?? In Windhagen (business address? Wenten 2040 ??).

Photo taken from a site inspection by Working Group members in July 2020. Photo: Local Community Windhagen

Windhajin. As part of the collaboration with the Technical University of Kaiserslautern, an analysis was developed in which, for example, the strengths and weaknesses of the local community in Windhagen are presented. For example, population development, economic development and population-related infrastructure were presented as strengths.

As part of the various working group meetings (partially digital), future development goals were defined under the slogan “Quality of life in Windhagen”. Are defined. The report comprehensively presented local council members and the public and showed possible next steps within the spatial and environmental planning working group. On.