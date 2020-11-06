Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy look fierce in Mike will make the `` What That Speed ​​Bout '' music video

Since the accompanying music video was filmed while “TROLLZ” was still pregnant, she can be seen displaying her baby bump in a lime green two-piece set.

Ice Showbiz – Be it or not Nicki Minaj Look less vicious than before. “Anaconda” hitmaker shows strong chemistry with NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy was never broke again) And the Mike will make it In “What That Speed ​​Bout,” a music video released on Friday, November 6.

The fiery song features the rappers swapping verses on a dynamic rhythm. Since the accompanying music video was filmed while Nikki was still pregnant, she can be seen displaying her baby bump while wearing a lime green two-piece set and metallic thigh-high boots. As for her hair, she has an intricate braided look.

Meanwhile, YoungBoy echoes futuristic style in a white jacket. He wears his look with a long-sleeved blue and white mesh shirt.

Prior to the release, Nikki teased fans about the upcoming collaboration by sharing a throwback picture when she was pregnant with her and her husband’s boyfriend Kenny Benneth. “#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL,” wrote the self-proclaimed black Barbie on November 3 alongside a photo of her and Young Boy in the photography set.

The new song marks the first song Nikki appears after she gives birth to her son in September. Although she has yet to reveal the name of her little bundle of joy, she previously treated her Instagram followers with the first photo of her baby. “Happy birthday, my love,” she captioned the photo showing the baby’s little feet.

Nikki was very secretive about her pregnancy. After throwing hints several times, she confirmed that she was only eating for two in July. Young Money also gave a brief story about her struggles during pregnancy, “While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness ever. I didn’t know that morning sickness could last all day either.”