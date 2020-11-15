Next SpaceX Launch for NASA: When to Watch

In Florida on Sunday, a SpaceX-built rocket and capsule will transport crew members to the International Space Station. NASA’s mission comes on the heels of a successful demonstration of the same spacecraft that launched in May and brought two astronauts back to Earth in August. Here’s what you need to know about the launch.

What is the launch of SpaceX?

Four astronauts – three from NASA and one from the Japanese space agency JAXA – will sit inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, boosted to orbit over a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission is known as Crew-1, and the astronauts have dubbed their capsule flexibility. They are heading to the International Space Station for six months.

This is the first of what NASA calls “operational” flights for the Dragon Crew. In May, there was a demonstration mission, with two NASA astronauts – Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley – on board. This launch, in a capsule called Endeavor, was the first time a manned mission had set off from the United States into orbit since the retirement of the NASA Space Shuttle in 2011. Its return also marked the first astronaut water landing on a US spacecraft since the Apollo capsules stopped. Aviation in the 1970s.

NASA was relying on Russian Soyuz rockets to transport its astronauts to the space station. It’s becoming increasingly expensive, as the cost of the seat has risen to over $ 90 million.