Newburgh: The incidence in the Neuburg area is unclear: technical problems with the Carbon Ribe index

Daily data reported from the Robert Koch Institute was not clear Thursday morning. This also applies to a seven-day incidence in the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region.

Due to technical issues, the Robert Koch Institute dashboard and incidence values ​​were only partially available on Thursday January 14th. The status of the data was not initially clear for Neuburg-Schrobenhausen either. The day before – at least – the injury value 113 had looked a bit loose.

According to LGL, the incidence value in the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region was 127.44

This was also suggested by data from the Bavarian State Office of Health and Food Safety: according to this, the incidence rate for seven days as of January 13 was 127.44.





The number of deaths reported by the Robert Koch Institute has reached a new high. German health authorities reported 1,244 new deaths related to the Coronavirus within 24 hours. In addition, the institute reported 25,164 new infections. More numbers will follow later in the day. (No.)

