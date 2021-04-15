New Love and Monsters movie premiering on Netflix

From the manufacturer of Access e Weird thingsCome Netflix Love and monsters By South African filmmaker Michael Matthews. A journey into the post-apocalyptic world of a young man searching for love and a past that no longer exists.

Love and Monsters: Trama

For seven years, humanity was forced to live underground after a nuclear attack spawned a new breed of huge, cold-blooded creature. Young Joel (Dylan O’Brien(He decides to leave his safe haven to go find Amy)Jessica HenwickOld girlfriend.

Explicitly this type

There could be no more honest and programmatic title than Love and monsters To describe a film capable of making these two themes the focus of its entire story. Because the power of the movie out Michael Matthews. On the one hand, the most derivative title imaginable, on the other hand, is undoubtedly a new and real process. Using more than half a century of science fiction stories, Matthews confuses suggestions with the dynamics of the Teenage dramaIn a profane spirit, but don’t come close to parody. The result is a hybrid, similar to movies like Zombie landPlunge us into a ruined (myriad) universe without excessive winks, between Grim humor And some basic optimism.

Love and Monsters – An Unexpected Journey

Joel’s journey through a world where mankind lives in makeshift bunkers or shelters, and is hunted by massive radioactive animals, becomes an enjoyable but never ordinary journey within a whole genre. Because even if references are lost – who Assault on Earth Until Mad Max a I Am Legend (With so many dogs), it runs through the video game saga Drops It is the way they are exploited that makes the difference. Like the new Bilbo Baggins urging him to leave the nest into the unknown, Joel will leave for love and will return, perhaps, with something else.

New worlds are possible

Between exotic CGI monsters and unforgettable sequences (jellyfish flying to the beat be by my sideThus the film finds its way, without leaving it anymore. All this gives power here Love and monsters. A group of fantasies that are in dialogue with each other, that look at the past without (much) of nostalgia, and look for other viable paths to the future, and possible other worlds from which to start over again. Just like its heroes.