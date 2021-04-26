New investments: Apple shares are friendly: Apple plans to invest hundreds of billions in the US over five years | Message

Posts in this article

As the company announced, it is planning new investments in the United States amounting to more than $ 430 billion over the next five years. Part of this is the flow to developing chips and 5G technology.

Apple said the investment would result in 20,000 new jobs in the United States. The plans include direct investments in US suppliers and data centers and the new production of Apple TV + streaming service.

Apple plans to invest more than $ 1 billion in North Carolina and start work on a new campus and research center in what is known as the “search triangle.” That alone would create 3,000 jobs in the fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence, software development, and more.

“In this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling its commitment to innovation and production in the United States with an era-making investment that reaches communities in all 50 states,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO. “We are creating jobs in ultra-modern fields – from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence.”

Apple isn't just relying on Munich to develop 5G networks

Apple will not be limited to research and development for 5G mobile communications in Munich and the surrounding region. On Monday, iPhone announced a massive US $ 430 billion (356 billion euro) investment program in the United States for the next five years. This program also includes major investments in semiconductor and 5G technology in the United States.

Apple is investing tens of billions in these two states in nine states, which are California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Texas, Vermont and Washington. On Monday, the company said: “With the introduction of the iPhone 12 that supports the 5G network and the new iPad Pro, Apple has helped expand and accelerate the introduction of 5G across the country.”

At the beginning of March, Apple announced that it would significantly expand its research and development site in Munich and the surrounding region and invest more than one billion euros over the next three years. In the summer of 2019, the group acquired the cellular modem division of chip giant Intel, and has since expanded its plants in the Greater Munich area to become Apple’s largest development center in Europe.



