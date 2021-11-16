New exhibition at the Gallery Association: From space between matter and light – Leonberg

Plastic trash shining next to mermaids

Your imagination can perceive images as a gateway to an imaginary journey. On the side wall, some exhibits of stop-motion animation can actually be seen on Friday night shopping, bringing the brick wall to the left of the Schönpflug gallery come to life as a projection in the dark. Are these abstract stairs? or inside the shell?

Read from our show: The Old Town lights up on shopping night

On the upper floor of the Gallery Assembly, eyes are allowed to get used to the darkness before immersing themselves in the poetic landscape being presented to them. Directly opposite the stairs, a plant of light climbs up on the wall. Hanging from the ceiling are cages of bright birds with colorful feathers. In the middle of the room, shimmering trees dance their mysterious dance. The wall behind her seems to have dissolved and become the scene of weightless floating jellyfish and swarms of fish. Even the mermaid’s shadow glides through the motion over and over again.

However, a closer examination shows that magic also contains an abyss: because some things that aesthetically sparkle in water are not like fairy tales. The empty plastic bottles mingled naturally with sea creatures.

Lifeless people are trapped under the ice cover

The light squares on the side wall showing human bodies are also themed. Here Nicolas Dickey has placed himself on soot-blackened panes of glass, using a body-painting technique to generate a very unique form of self-portrait. The backlit images evoke associations with lifeless people trapped under thick layers of ice. Many other colorful exhibits are lattice. The projections of sailing boats, for example, whose panels themselves serve as a projection surface for building silhouettes. The ornamental elements are reminiscent of the vibrant ceramic tiles that often adorned the walls in Portugal or Andalusia, the so-called azulejos.

Read from our show: Kristina Osovsky has shaped The Cultural Bureau for nearly 27 years

Stuttgart-based photographer and light artist Kurt Lorenz Thienert, who introduced the large audience to the Osnabrück-based artist’s world of flower, praised Dix’s mastery of spaces, which, he said, are only appreciated by her installations and their content makes places where people meet. For him, light is a very contemporary medium that makes it possible to experience the change in consciousness that is currently taking place. Matter becomes visible to us only through light, but at the same time light becomes perceptible to us only when it hits matter.

The exhibition can be viewed until December 26

So what is it really like? why not? The moving and static projections of the Old City also haunt the paradox of this question. Next to the Schönpflug gallery as well as on the back wall of the town hall, where a cartoon with a rather frightening outcome can be seen. The facade of the “Black Eagle” and the tower of the city church are also used as display surfaces.

exhibition It can be seen until December 26 at the exhibition assembly and in the old town of Leonberg. Opening times: Until November 30 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 pm to 5 pm, from December 1 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 pm to 5 pm. Public tours with Kristina Osovsky are planned for November 27 and December 12 at 4 p.m.