New cryptocurrency rises 228% in one day after Elon Musk’s tweet

Released about a month ago, Baby Doug is a modified version of Dog that features new encryption and “improved transaction speed,” according to the developers.

The Baby Doge cryptocurrency is up 228% in the past 24 hours, and if the last two weeks are taken into account, the rise is 716.9%, according to Bitcoin.com portal.

The latest increase came after billionaire Elon Musk wrote about the cryptocurrency on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Baby Dog, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Baby Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Baby Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Baby Doo – Elon Musk July 1, 2021

Coin Baby Doge has learned some tricks and lessons from her meme dad, dogecóin, Confirms Forex web portal. In particular, it ensures that it has new encryption and “improved transaction speed”.

A characteristic of the currency is that it is “hyper-deflationary”. “More Doji mini coins are automatically added to your wallet with each transaction, as all cardholders automatically receive a 5% fee for each transaction that occurs on the network,” the developers say.