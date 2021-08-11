New contract for young Mavericks star Doncic | free press

Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic has signed a new five-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thus, the 22-year-old goalkeeper is linked with the Mavs until 2027, when the new contract will only apply from the 2022/2023 season, the Texans announced. A delegation including owner Mark Cuban, coach Jason Kidd and club icon Dirk Nowitzki were in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, to witness the signing of the exceptional athlete.

Doncic’s new contract, which was a huge success at the Tokyo Olympics, has a financial volume of 207 million dollars. The 22-year-old Doncic has been with Dallas since 2018. He recently led the Slovenian national team to the semi-finals in Japan, where they were narrowly defeated by France. Slovenia lost to Australia in the match for third place.

“This is a very special moment,” Doncic said. “I don’t know what to say. I never thought this would happen. I only dreamed of playing in the NBA.”