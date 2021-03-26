Neuburg-Schrobenhausen: More than 100 Cases in the Neuburg Region: New Childcare Rules

Since the seven-day infection rate is over 100, childcare facilities in the Neuburg area will be closed starting next week.

The Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region reported on Friday, March 26th, a seven-day incidence of 123.3, according to the Robert Koch Institute. This means that new regulations will apply to daycare offerings starting Monday, March 29th.

Childcare in the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region: Facilities are closed

This means, says the district office: The facilities are closed. There is emergency care in which only these children are taken care of, and whose parents cannot guarantee daycare.

The procedure for dependent regulation is stipulated in the 12th Bavarian Infection Protection Measures Act. In order to inform daycare centers, day care centers, holiday daycare and organized play groups, the district administrative authority officially announces every Friday of each week the applicable incidence classification.

This is where the current status of publication is calculated by the Robert Koch Institute. Then the regulations related to the injury zone of the region shall be applied for the next calendar week from Monday to the end of the following Sunday.

