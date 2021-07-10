Neuburg: Rain causes problems for potatoes and cherries in the Neuburg region

Plus

Endless rains have flooded fields and meadows – especially in Donomos, where the groundwater level is a perennial problem. Harvest stopped in Gittlehausen.

Claudia Stegmann and Winfried Rehn

it is raining. For days and weeks. And there is no end in sight. Summer just does not want to come. Wet weather, which is very cold all year round, affects not only the children of the sun, but also causes real concerns for farmers and gardeners. Soil that has been inundated with water for a long time can no longer absorb rain. The time to harvest winter barley is usually now. But this is out of the question at the moment, because water is clogged everywhere in the fields. “I’ve been a farmer for 42 years. But I’ve never seen anything like this before,” says Gerhard Adler of Untermaxfeld.

