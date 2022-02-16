Netflix Reveals The World Debut Date Of Thermae Romae Novae

Anime Therma Rome Novaadaptation of the manga of the same name Mari Yamazaki (Buy manga on Amazon!) in a Netflix Anime Festival 2020. We don’t know the release date yet. right Now, The new trailer finally showed the world debut date of Therma Rome Novawhich is March 28th on Netflix. The anime crew also revealed a new main image.

The new main image and trailer for Thermae Romae Novae

Therma Rome Nova It tells of the journey through time Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire who arrived in today’s Japan, where he learns about Japanese spa culture.

Tetsuya Tatamitani (Africa Salaries) directs the series at Studio NAZ based on scripts written by him Yuichiro Momuz (Africa SalariesAnd So I’m a spider, so what?).

Although the characters and plot of the anime Therma Rome Nova Based on the manga Therma RomeThe series will not closely follow the entire narrative. In fact, Yamazaki themselves will provide new material and new stories for the Netflix adaptation.

Thermae Romae: manga

Therma Rome Written and illustrated by Mari Yamazaki and published in the magazine in Japan comic ray From Interbrine Since February 2008.

Posted in Italy by star comics from October 2011 which describes the plot as follows: