Netflix has launched a Korean version of the TV series

The Paper House became Korean. Yes, you get it right, Netflix is ​​working on a TV adaptation of lex Pina for the Korean version of the platform. The TV series that has dazzled fans around the world with the robbery of Professor Madrid Mint’s gang, will have a new Korean version, as it switches from Spanish dramas to Korean dramas (the so-called K-drama series) with new heroes. And the same story to tell. While we wait to watch episodes of the fifth (and final) season of the Spanish crime drama, South Korea is preparing to adapt it to the series. In this country, in fact, there has been a sudden growth in the success of these serial productions, in particular the very enthusiastic Korean dramas of the South Korean audience. Just to ride this wave, Netfflix decided to produce a homegrown version of La Casa di Carta to add to the streaming platform’s K-Drama catalog.

The Korean version of La Casa di Carta will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has already worked on Korean drama productions such as Voice and The Guest. The script will be directed by Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love) Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-june, while the production will see H Entertainment and Content Zium collaborate.

The Korean Version of Paper House: Cast, Episodes, and Settings

The La Casa di Carta Korean TV cast will see many famous faces of the country’s TV world including Yoo Ji-tae (SwindlersAnd Money, described: the sixth finger) Who will play the role of Professor and Kim Yongin (Seven Days, an ode to my dad, lost, mistresses) Who will play Seon Woojin, the task force inspector. But let’s go into more detail to understand who, specifically, will give its face to the most famous thieves in the world.

Prof. Squad : Yoo Ji Tae (Il Professor), Park Hye Soo (Berlin), Jeon Jung Seo (Tokyo), Lee Won Jung (Moscow), Kim Ji Hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon Joo (Nairobi), Park Jong Woo (Ryo) Kim Ji Hoon (Helsinki) Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo)

: Yoo Ji Tae (Il Professor), Park Hye Soo (Berlin), Jeon Jung Seo (Tokyo), Lee Won Jung (Moscow), Kim Ji Hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon Joo (Nairobi), Park Jong Woo (Ryo) Kim Ji Hoon (Helsinki) Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) Task Force La : Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin), Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk)

: Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin), Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk) Hostages: Park Myung Hoon (Cho Yongmin), Lee Gobin (Yoon Mason)

The Korean adaptation of The House of Paper will be made on the Korean Peninsula and the story told by the series will feature some novelties in the story with some additions and elements dedicated to a world-class 12-episode 60-minute series.

When is the Korean drama La Casa di Carta showing on Netflix?

For now, Netflix has not confirmed the official release date for The Korean House of Paper, but we do expect to see the new release of the Spanish series at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Is Alex Pina co-creating the series?

The creator of the original Spanish series will not be involved in the production of the Korean version. Nevertheless, the Spanish director was careful to stress that “he finds it wonderful how the world of La Casa di Carta can be so attractive to Korean culture that he wants to create a version of it” and is keen to point out for this new version of his series Which takes place on the Korean island. ”

Read on Today.it

