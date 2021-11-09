Netflix Announced The Seven Deadly Sins: A Grudge From Edinburgh

Excellence The seven deadly sins (Nanatsu no Taizai) di Nakaba Suzuki Expanded with a new movie. After announcing it Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Mokushiroku no yonkishi), the sequel to the main series published by Star Comics in Italy, will become an anime, and Netflix has now revealed, during the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 livestream, that an upcoming movie The Seven Deadly Sins: Edinburgh’s Grudge.

What do we know about him? The Seven Deadly Sins: Edinburgh’s Grudge

he portrays, The Seven Deadly Sins: Edinburgh’s Grudge (Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh) sarà diviso in due parti.

What will he talk about? The story, completely original, It will focus on Tristan, son of Meliodas. Netflix will be broadcast on both sides in 2022.

Here is the teaser posted on the official Netflix YouTube channel:

The Seven Deadly Sins – Nanatsu no taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins) written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, serialized on Weekly Shōnen Magazine From Kodansha as of October 10, 2012 and concluded with No. 41 last May. In Italy, the series is published by Star Comics and you can find it at Amazon!

Furthermore, Star Comics previously announced, at Lucca Comics and Games 2021, the next release of the main series sequel, or manga. Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The manga has inspired an animated series now in its fourth season and has been streamed on Netflix. season four, The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgment of the Dragon (Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan), debuted on January 6 in Japan.

The franchise also includes two anime films, the first titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of Heaven Released in Japan in August 2018 and the second The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed with the Light Released, also in Japan, on July 2, 2021.