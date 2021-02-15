Natalie Portman shines in an Australian garden dress

actress Natalie Portman Been taken over The Paparazzi While celebrating his daughter Amalia’s birthday Sydney, Australia.

She wore dazzling minivestido style the summer. The dress was decorated with a pink floral print on a white background and ruffles giving it a very feminine touch. Complete his work Search With black sandals and sunglasses.

Hollywood star wore it Face without makeup And her hair was combed into a low bun.

Foto: Grosby Group

Celebration has been joined Benjamin Millepied, The Natalie Portman’s husband. Both were photographed preparing drinks, collecting gifts, and hanging the peniata in the garden.

Benjamin, who recently directed scenes of his first Carmen movie in Australia, wore a dark blue shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

The couple married in 2012 and have two children: Amalia and Alf. Now they have a wonderful time at Australia.

Natalie Portman In the middle of filming Thor: Love and Thunder. Filming for the final installment of the Thor series began at Fox’s Sydney Studios last month. It will be released in February 2022.

He will see the tape Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) undergoes cancer treatment while gaining powers similar to those of her ex-boyfriend and becoming superhero Mighty Thor.

In an interview in Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Portman said Thor’s new release would be really “fun and awesome”. “We have director Taika Waititi. That’s cool.” “I’m so excited,” she said.

Natalie Portman has stopped speculating about a possible pregnancy. After a media reported that she might be pregnant, the 39-year-old explained: