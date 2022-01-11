Murray won again in Australia after three years

Scotch Andy Murray claimed his first victory in Australia in three years after winning the first round From the Sydney International to the Norwegian Viktor Durasovich, 6-3 6-1.

The former top seed, who agreed to call the main draw, has no mercy on the former seeded northern tennis player, to He compensated for his early loss in the first round of the Melbourne summer group against Facundo Bagnes of Argentina.

“Conditions are perfect. I am very grateful that they granted the invitation to this tournament,” he commented in the interview given to the Ken Roswell Arena after the match ended.

Murray grabbed his first win in three years in Australia. Environmental Protection Agency

The next stumbling block will be Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, the second seed in the tournament.

The champion’s last win with three Grand Slam titles in Australia was in 2019 in Brisbane against local James Duckworth.