Münster Abuse Complex: The Conviction of Germans from the Stuttgart-Baden-Württemberg Region

KLAGENFURT (dpa/lnw) – A 25-year-old German has been sentenced to ten years in prison in Austria for grave sexual abuse of children. The regional court in Klagenfurt also decided on Monday that he must adhere to a special institution for mentally abnormal offenders. Investigators had tracked him down in connection with the abuse complex in Münster.

The defendant, coming from the Stuttgart region, admitted that he assaulted seven children. Among them was his young son, who became a victim when he was still an infant.

The man and his ex-partner were arrested in Austria at the end of 2020. According to the prosecution, they sometimes abused children together. The 45-year-old ex-partner was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison in January and has also been placed in an institution for mentally abnormal offenders. Since the young man committed most of the crimes he is accused of in Germany, he was sentenced to ten years in prison. According to the judge, this is the highest possible penalty for the crime under German law. The judges are not final yet.

At the assault complex revealed in 2020, children were raped in a park kiosk in Münster and elsewhere. So far, the police have identified more than 30 victims and found more than 50 suspects, some of whom have already been convicted. Investigators also found crime videos of the main perpetrator, which were recorded by the 25-year-old Austrian and German.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220214-99-124845 / 4