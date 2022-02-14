Münster Abuse Complex: The Conviction of Germans from the Stuttgart-Baden-Württemberg Region

Münster Abuse Complex: The Conviction of Germans from the Stuttgart-Baden-Württemberg Region

KLAGENFURT (dpa/lnw) – A 25-year-old German has been sentenced to ten years in prison in Austria for grave sexual abuse of children. The regional court in Klagenfurt also decided on Monday that he must adhere to a special institution for mentally abnormal offenders. Investigators had tracked him down in connection with the abuse complex in Münster.

The defendant, coming from the Stuttgart region, admitted that he assaulted seven children. Among them was his young son, who became a victim when he was still an infant.

