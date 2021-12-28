Most Popular Tablets for 2021

This year, many companies launched a variety of tablet computers that competed with each other in terms of prices and specifications, but some of these devices were very popular due to the practical specifications they provide.

Among the most famous of these devices this year came the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + computer, as many preferred it for its 12.4-inch screen and display resolution (2800/1700) pixels, as well as it was equipped with HDR10 + technologies and its excellent frequency allows it to deal with the latest electronic games Handling and modifying high-resolution images.

Among the tablets this year, the iPad Pro 12.9 computer from Apple also emerged, as this device enjoyed excellent integration in terms of performance, as well as its external accessories such as the keyboard and the smart pen, which made it easy to use as an integrated tablet to perform various tasks.

Samsung also shone the Galaxy Tab S7 FE computer, which provided users with excellent performance and very new specifications at reasonable prices, and this computer also got the features of cameras, a good screen, and external accessories such as a keyboard and a smart pen for writing and drawing on the screen.

Xiaomi did not delay in following Samsung and Apple, and this year introduced the Pad 5 computer, which received an excellent random access memory processor, which gave it a distinguished performance with Internet networks.

Realme also launched its first tablet computer with competitive specifications and prices, and this device was very popular in Asian markets and many major world markets.

Source: ixbit