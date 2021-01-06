More than 20 thousand new infections and 548 deaths in Italy. The rate of positivity is stable

Adnkronos

Renzi: “No risk early voting”

“There is no risk of early voting, because the Legislative Council ends in 2023.” Matteo Renzi explains in an interview with Tg3: “The risk is the number of people infected, the number of intensive care, the number of vaccinations is still very low … Let’s talk about these things here, the tangible, the contents, not the old fashioned games.” The leader of Italy, FIFA, added: “President Conte said that I will come to the Senate, and he almost defied us, we are waiting for him there,” explaining that “the duel with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte” may have been a personal matter, personal matters are resolved. ” When Conte was appointed Prime Minister, we referred to him too, in order to send Salvini back home. But we cannot just judge against it, and we now have to provide answers to the economic crisis, and the money that we put into recovery that goes into increasing debt, and thus: If the government is able to do that. ”“ There is no goal of governments, there are governments that must act. If the Conte government can do it, then do it. Otherwise – confirms the fourth leader – it will be up to the others. About recovery – he later stated – we said it: more investments, less bonuses, and I must say, from what we read, it seems that the government has changed its mind, a sign of that Italia viva’s ideas may not have been so bad. Finally, school suggestion: “Italy receives 470,000 doses of the vaccine every week, the same number of teachers in middle and high schools. Next week, we’re just vaccinating teachers, so we can reopen schools, give swabs to students and vaccines for teachers.