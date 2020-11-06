Mike WiLL Made-It recruits YoungBoy Never Broke again and Nicki Minaj in What That Speed ​​Bout ?!

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj took to social media to reveal that she and YoungBoy Never Broke once again filmed a video of a new collaboration with superhero producer Mike WiLL Made-It. Next, it was announced that it was Mike WiLL’s track, titled “What That Speed ​​Bout ?!” , Which includes an additional 30 Roc production. Today, fans can check out the track, which sees the collaborators take on their regular talk as the pioneers of hip-hop. The single is accompanied by a psychedelic and pure image that comes from Tyler Shields, which was apparently filmed sometime ago due to the fact that Minaj is still very pregnant in the clip.

Back in 2017, Mike WiLL Made-It released their first studio LP Ransomware 2, A continuation of the 2014 mixed tape ransom Which saw 17 tracks and a slew of passes from Big Sean, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Future, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, and more. The following year, he presented the duties of Executive Producer for Tripples Edgewood, Plus the official soundtrack for The second belief. Recently, President helped Kaif with his latest single “Bang Bang”.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his latest album Top In September, which features 21 tracks and features from hip-hop giant Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg. This project earned YoungBoy his third number one album on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 126,000 album equivalent units sold during the first week. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj spent the year contributing singles from Sada Baby, A $ AP Ferg, Ty Dolla $ ign and Doja Cat, another of his celibates with Minaj, “Say So (Remix)”, which led to number one on Hot 100.

Press Play on Mike Will Made-It, YoungBoy Never Broke again, and Nicki Minaj’s “What That Speed ​​Bout ?!” The video is below, and we expect a new batch of work from the Mike WiLL soon.