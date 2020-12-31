Mick Schumacher in 2021: “You will be strong again” / Formula 1

Mick Schumacher also uses the days between Christmas and New Year to recharge his batteries. However, that wouldn’t be entirely possible without sports, admits the 21-year-old German.

Next year, Mick Schumacher will be making his F1 debut with Haas and with a world championship schedule that includes 23 events, a grueling program awaits him. This year’s Formula 2 champion, who wants to start preparing for the next World Cup right after the new year, knows that, he revealed in an interview, “Bild am Sonntag”.

“Especially at Christmas, when everyone is on vacation, it’s the quietest time for me too. Of course, I also try to recharge the batteries so I can start preparing for the season right after the New Year,” Mick said, admitting that wouldn’t be possible without the training . “I’m probably going back on my bike and exercising a little,” he announced before the holiday.

When asked what relaxation looks like for him, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher revealed: “It might be a good idea not to train for a week, have fun, walk, take a walk in the fresh air until one can do it. Next year is ready.” He knows what to expect: “Next year we have 23 races on the calendar, and it’s going to be very strong again.”

Due to his athletic preferences, Mick Schumacher has made it clear that he would rather sit on the bike than run, as his knees hurt after a while. “What excites me about cycling is the similarity to our sport: We often have to drive very gently in racing. It’s similar to cycling,”

“If you’re in a stream, you can relax on your legs, which are basically tires. If you press too much at first, you have a little bit of force in the back. So this is a matter of bargaining, you have to keep your head on just fine, ”added apprentice Haas.

Tentative Formula 1 calendar for 2021

March 21: Melbourne, Australia

March 28th: ​​Sakhir, Bahrain

April 11th: Shanghai, China

April 25th: The venue is still open

09. May: Barcelona, ​​Spain

23. Never: Monte Carlo, Monaco

June 6: Baku, Azerbaijan

13. June: Montreal, Canada

June 27: Le Castelet, France

July 4: Spielberg, Austria

July 18: Silverstone, UK

August 1: Budapest, Hungary

August 29: Spa, Belgium

September 5: Zandvoort, Netherlands

12. September: Monza, Italians

September 26: Sochi, Russia

October 3: Singapore, Singapore

October 10: Suzuka, Japan

October 24th: Austin, USA

October 31: Mexico City, Mexico

14. November: Sao Paulo, Brazil

November 28: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

05. Dezember: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi