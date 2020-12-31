Mick Schumacher in 2021: “You will be strong again” / Formula 1

Mick Schumacher also uses the days between Christmas and New Year to recharge his batteries. However, that wouldn’t be entirely possible without sports, admits the 21-year-old German.
Next year, Mick Schumacher will be making his F1 debut with Haas and with a world championship schedule that includes 23 events, a grueling program awaits him. This year’s Formula 2 champion, who wants to start preparing for the next World Cup right after the new year, knows that, he revealed in an interview, “Bild am Sonntag”.
“Especially at Christmas, when everyone is on vacation, it’s the quietest time for me too. Of course, I also try to recharge the batteries so I can start preparing for the season right after the New Year,” Mick said, admitting that wouldn’t be possible without the training . “I’m probably going back on my bike and exercising a little,” he announced before the holiday.
When asked what relaxation looks like for him, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher revealed: “It might be a good idea not to train for a week, have fun, walk, take a walk in the fresh air until one can do it. Next year is ready.” He knows what to expect: “Next year we have 23 races on the calendar, and it’s going to be very strong again.”
Due to his athletic preferences, Mick Schumacher has made it clear that he would rather sit on the bike than run, as his knees hurt after a while. “What excites me about cycling is the similarity to our sport: We often have to drive very gently in racing. It’s similar to cycling,”
“If you’re in a stream, you can relax on your legs, which are basically tires. If you press too much at first, you have a little bit of force in the back. So this is a matter of bargaining, you have to keep your head on just fine, ”added apprentice Haas.
Tentative Formula 1 calendar for 2021
March 21: Melbourne, Australia
March 28th: Sakhir, Bahrain
April 11th: Shanghai, China
April 25th: The venue is still open
09. May: Barcelona, Spain
23. Never: Monte Carlo, Monaco
June 6: Baku, Azerbaijan
13. June: Montreal, Canada
June 27: Le Castelet, France
July 4: Spielberg, Austria
July 18: Silverstone, UK
August 1: Budapest, Hungary
August 29: Spa, Belgium
September 5: Zandvoort, Netherlands
12. September: Monza, Italians
September 26: Sochi, Russia
October 3: Singapore, Singapore
October 10: Suzuka, Japan
October 24th: Austin, USA
October 31: Mexico City, Mexico
14. November: Sao Paulo, Brazil
November 28: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
05. Dezember: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi