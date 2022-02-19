Mexico will welcome the United States in Azteca at night

Miami (AFP) – In their quest to return to the World Cup after a four-year absence, the United States will visit Mexico on March 24. He will have a competitor like Tre himself and the crowd at the Azteca Stadium, but not in the heat of the evening.

The match will take place at 8:00 pm local time (0200 GMT), according to the final schedule confirmed on Friday by FIFA and CONCACAF for the triple date that will mark the end of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The United States has never defeated Mexico in a qualifying match at the Azteca Stadium. There they lost 12 times and drew in four qualifying matches.

Three days after this challenge, the United States will host Panama in Orlando, Florida. The match against Costa Rica will end in San Jose on March 30th.

For its part, bottom-ranked Mexico will visit Honduras on the 27th in San Pedro Sula and host El Salvador in Azteca three days later.

CONCACAF said the four duels last night will begin simultaneously at 9:05 pm ET (0200 GMT). On that day, in addition to the matches of Costa Rica and the United States, Mexico and El Salvador, the matches of Honduras – Jamaica and Canada – Panama will be played.

Canada, who are seeking their first World Cup appearance since 1986, lead the standings with 25 points. Before closing in Panama, he will visit Costa Rica on the 24th, and host Jamaica on the 27th.

The United States, which is trying to return to the first football championship after losing in 2018, is in second place with 21 points, beating Mexico on a goal difference. Panama comes fourth with 17, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

Jamaica (7) and Honduras (3) have already been eliminated.

The top three have a direct ticket to this year’s tournament in Qatar and fourth place qualifies for a playoff in June against the Oceania champions, most likely New Zealand.

Right now, Panama has that card to the Intercontinental Playoff. Before concluding at home against Canada, the Panamanian team will host Honduras on March 24 and will attend the meeting in Orlando on March 27.

In addition to closing against the United States and duel against Canada, Costa Rica will visit El Salvador on the 27th in Cuscatlan.