Meissen: An der Nassau school for special needs needs more space

December 6, 2021 8:00 AM
An der Nassau school for special needs needs more space
The school is already beyond capacity. As a school authority, the district plans to expand.
Mason. The city sells four parcels with a total area of 3,575 square meters for the district office. At the Administrative Committee, all eight City Council members now present approved the draft resolution prepared in the Real Estate Department. With the sale of the land, 71,500 euros will flow into the city treasury.
