Medical workers strike in Myanmar – one killed

The military ousted the elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. In addition to the arrest and placing of senior political leaders, including Suu Kyi, under house arrest.

Medical workers protesting the military ruling in Myanmar have come under fire. One of them died. Many were seriously injured.

The Parliament of Myanmar convened on February 1 after the general elections. But on that day the army unexpectedly seized power.

Countries around the world, including the United States, continue to press for the establishment of a democratic government in Myanmar. The United States and Western countries have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military rulers. The United Nations demands the release of Suu Kyi the Council insisted. However, the military still wasn’t listening.

For the third month in a row, there have been protests by many parties against the military regime and support for democratic rule. But the demonstrators are being suppressed by the army. There are strong international protests against this.

The 5-day New Year holiday known as Thinkyan kicked off in Myanmar last Tuesday. But pro-democracy movements focus on the struggle to cancel their usual celebrations and express their opposition to military rule.

In the wake of this, medical workers gathered in large numbers yesterday in Mandalay, the second largest city in the country, calling for a demonstration.

But the army focused there to expel them. This created a tense situation there.

The army arrested several protesters and opened fire.

Thus the demonstrators dispersed into four. Reports received from there indicate that one person was killed in a shooting at a mosque compound in the area. Many more have been reported injured.

A resident of the area near the mosque said, “As soon as the soldiers arrived near the mosque, they started shooting. One of them was injured and taken to the hospital. The struggle did not take place here. But the army that was looking for anyone there started shooting.”

Meanwhile, the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners in Myanmar said that the military has so far killed 715 protesters in the country.

