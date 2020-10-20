Live: See NASA’s Bennu asteroid on the Osiris Rex mission

What is the mission of Osiris Rex?

On Tuesday, a NASA spacecraft, Osiris Rex, will try to briefly touch the asteroid Bennu, absorbing some rocks and dirt. If successful, it would bring these materials back to Earth for closer study, which could reveal the secrets of what the Solar System was like when it first formed 4.5 billion years ago.

“Asteroids are like time capsules, floating in space, that could provide a fossil record of the birth of our solar system,” said Lori Glaze, director of the Department of Planetary Sciences at NASA, during a press conference on Monday.

Several asteroids – including Benno – cross Earth’s orbit and could collide with our planet one day. A better understanding of these space rocks, which come in many species, could aid humanity’s ability to transform rocks that would otherwise collide with Earth.

OSIRIS-REX is an acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security and Regolith Explorer.