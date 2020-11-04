Live: Queues of traffic and shoppers in Bristol as the city prepares to close

Live: Queues of traffic and shoppers in Bristol as the city prepares to close

Last-minute shoppers flock to Bristol’s stores and restaurants today (4 November) before England’s second shutdown.

Queues have been spotted outside the Card Factory, Primark, and many other outlets, as people stock up on goodies before unnecessary stores close.

The Prime Minister announced on Saturday that England will enter a second lockdown, subject to Parliament approval, due to the increase Corona Virus Cases and deaths across the country.

as part of Full closure, Only stores can operate a click and group service – which means people are effectively prevented from entering the stores.

The strict measures are expected to be in place until at least December 2 – but concerns have been raised that they could be extended.

Dozens of shoppers today were spotted with multiple bags, indicating that they may have been purchasing their festive merchandise.

You can list The full list of closure rules is here And the Violations you may be fined for here.

Bristol City Mayor Marvin Rees urged residents exhausted by the coronavirus to come together and fight the virus Where stricter restrictions are imposed.

We’ll provide you with updates below as Bristol residents prepare to head into closing and restaurants and bars open last night for a month.

