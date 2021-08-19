Literary days in the Freudenstadt region: organizers and authors scratch their feet – Freudenstadt and the surrounding area

Together with Sacha Falk and Mathias Kehli, they make up the organizational team for Literary Days: Wall Sayer from Herb. Photo: Kinzel





Literature Days: Poets Festival organizers and authors are already scratching their feet

The Eighth Northern Black Forest Literature Days awaits ten scheduled events from September 3 to 12. Only Friday, September 10th is not busy during this period.







Frodenstadt district. Anyone paying tribute to the written and spoken word need not do much during the nine days of the event in Freudenstadt and the surrounding area. For the first time a woman opens a reading marathon. With Katja Oskamp, ​​Reading Marathon curators, local folk high school principal Sacha Falk and authors Wal Sayer and Matthias Kehli came up with a “perfect solution” to start, Sayer said. Read in Innsbruck Get to know and appreciate the Leipzig native. On Friday, September 3, starting at 7.30 p.m. on the Freudenstadt Black Forest campus, she’ll tell the stories of a podiatrist from her famous “Marzahn, Mon amour” group.

So it continues in quick succession in the following days (we mentioned) excerpts from novels, stories, non-fiction texts, documentaries, and poetry. Eight women and nine men appear in the ten events.









In order that the literary days did not appear too heavy, those responsible for them again paid attention to physical pleasure, which in two dates is inextricably linked with the hunger for reading. On the other hand, on Thursday, September 9, from 5:30 p.m. on a literary walk with writer Björn Kern and head of the County Forestry Office of Freudenstadt, Susan Kaulfuss. Kern’s book “Outdoors – An Adventure Before the Door” describes the “revolutionary power of being outside,” as stated in the advertisement. Then the participants meet for a barbecue evening at the Sackmanns Panorama Hut in Schwarzenberg.

Serious, cheerful, motivating, and worth discussing

On the other hand, there will be a literary and culinary evening with Katinka Marx and Uwe Baumann on the theme “Wild Boars and Other Things” on Sunday 12th September, starting at 6pm at the Oberer Wald shelter in Losburg-Schumberg. For journalism, Marx is a “great narrator with a great repertoire of expression”. Baumann is cookbook author and project leader “Wilde Sau des Naturpark Schwarzwald Mitte / Nord”. Delicacies from local wild boars are served. Both offers are for a fee.

A very special evening will be presented to the public with the presentation of the book “Jewish Life in the Northern Black Forest”. The occasion is the anniversary of “1700 years of Jewish life in Germany”. At the former Rexingen Synagogue in Horb-Rexingen on Monday, September 6, from 7.30pm, editor-in-chief and dean of the school Thorsten Trautwein as well as Andrea Dettling, Barbara Staudacher and Heinz Högerle will have their say.

The Northern Black Forest Eighth Literary Days bears the motto “On the Long Way from Word to Word,” the slogan coined by the poet Helmuth Opitz in a poem. The program offers serious, cheerful, stimulating, and debatable stuff for nearly every literary preference.

Sacha Falk, Wall Sayer, and Mathias Kehl always make sure regional authors also get a forum. The women and men participating are all part of the illustrious circle of award-winning poets and writers. With participants from neighboring countries and poets from all over Germany, officials think outside the box.

Participation in the events, which are free to the public except for cooking shows, generally requires registration. Existing anti-epidemic regulations must be observed. The third generation rule applies – ie “vaccinated, recovered, tested”.

The program with 2000 hard copy is available at relevant websites. It can also be viewed online at www.literaturtage.info.



