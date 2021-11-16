List: Austrian search “who’s who”

To get a list Distinguished Researchers 2021 The dataset Clarivate and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) used scientific papers that were published and cited between 2010 and 2020.

“Highly Cited Researchers” are all researchers who ranked first in their scientific field in the year of the survey, and thus had a significant impact in their field. How often a work is cited by other specialist colleagues, as well as the number of publications in specialized journals, is a measure of the scholarly relevance of the researcher’s work.

The USA and China are catching up

Most of the most influential professionals continue to work in the United States: 2,622 American researchers make up 39.7 percent of the total number of people on the list. However, the US share is declining, in 2018, it was 43.3 percent. On the other hand, China is catching up quickly and now has 935 experts on the list. This means that the country has almost doubled its share since 2018 to 14.2%. Great Britain (492 “researchers cited”), Australia (332), Germany (331), the Netherlands (207), Canada (196), France (146), Spain (109) and Switzerland (102).

Austria ‘making progress’

“Austria’s global share of this scientific elite has increased from 0.6 to 0.7 percent” — even though China has stolen shares from many other industrialized nations, ISI analyst David Pendlebury said in a statement to APA. “This is no small achievement,” Pendlebury said, when a country increases its quota like Austria, “it means that it is making real progress.”

With 214 names on the list, Harvard University remains the institution with the highest concentration of cited researchers in the world. It comes after the Chinese Academy of Sciences (193), followed by Stanford University (122), the National Institutes of Health (93) in the United States, and the Max Planck Society (70) in Germany.

Only two women in Austria

Of the 43 researchers working in Austria, only two are women: biotechnologist Angela Sisic of the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) and soil biologist Sophie Zechmeister Poltenstern of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (Bukow) Vienna. Two researchers from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Laxenberg near Vienna were able to belong to the “highly cited researchers” in several categories: Kiwan Riahi is one of only 23 researchers in the entire list working in three or more regions belonging to the most highly cited researchers Impact in the world – in the case of Al-Riyahi, these are earth and environmental sciences, ecology and social sciences. Peter Havelick has been mentioned in ecology and ecology as well as in the social sciences.

19 names from Austria can be found in the “Cross-Field” category. This field of interdisciplinary work includes people who have had a strong influence in many scientific fields. There are six references in the field of physics, five in ecology and ecology as well as in earth sciences, four in social sciences, three in clinical medicine and two each in neurosciences and behavior as well as microbiology.

University of Vienna before IIASA

It is difficult to categorize them by institutions as researchers can work in several institutions. According to the designation by Clarivate, the University of Vienna ranks first on the list with ten names, ahead of IIASA with eight (or due to the double or triple sign of Riahi and Havlik with eleven entries). Seven scientists from the list work at institutions of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW). Boko is also well represented with five “competent researchers”.