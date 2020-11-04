Lindsay Graham wins a fourth state in South Carolina by defeating Jaime Harrison

“To those who follow this race from afar, I hope you get the message,” declared Mr. Graham the Victor Tuesday night in Colombia. “This is the message I received: People love what I do, and I’ll keep doing it.”

He added, “When it comes to Lindsey Graham and the Graham team, the best is yet to come.”

Mr. Graham, 65, has been a staple in Washington since the 1990s, when he was first elected to the House of Representatives, and is known to be an intelligent and effective political messenger.

He avoided making his fight against Mr. Harrison personal. Instead, he attacked his Democratic opponent as a general liberal whose political preferences about health care, spending, and judges simply did not align with the strongly conservative state.

But recent results suggest that Mr. Graham’s standing has also taken a major hit in the state since he was last run in 2014. Before his re-election this time, the senator made a major political shift, sidelining his reputation as a bargainer. Who once described Mr. Trump as a “xenophobic, religious fanatic” to present himself as a conservative warrior standing to the right of the president. The shift appeared to alienate some moderate Republicans who were suspended by the president, even after he failed to convince some of his most conservative supporters.

Mr. Harrison tried to exploit these divisions, portraying Mr. Graham as an ethically hacker politician ready to do whatever it took to win. He has more than $ 86 million in contributions – a record for a Senate race fueled by out-of-state liberals who hated Mr. Graham – Mr. Harrison covered the state with ads that not only boosted his candidacy but also boosted Bledsoe, the Constitution Party candidate who was He hopes to draw the conservative vote away from Mister Graham.