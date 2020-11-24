Linda Gray posthumously honors the son of the TV producer at the age of 56

Instagram

The actress, known for portraying Sue Eileen Ewing on “Dallas”, described Jeff Thrasher as “the kindest, funniest, sweetest person” when sharing the sad news on social media.

Ice Showbiz – “DallasA star Linda Gray Mourning the death of her son

Jeff Thrasher, 80, died at the age of 56, and his mother describes him as “the kindest, funniest and sweetest person.”

Linda revealed the sad news on Instagram on Monday 23 November, but didn’t provide many details.

“He brought to the world such love and was loved by everyone!” The TV veteran wrote alongside a picture of the director and producer on a bike. “I hope his journey is a magical one.”

<br />

an actress Jordana BrewsterThe, who plays Elena Ramos in the “Dallas” revival, sent her condolences in the comments section, writing, “Linda, I’m so sorry. I send you all my love.” [sic] Power. TV producer Alison Martineau added, “Linda, this is the first time I’ve read this. I have no words. I can’t even imagine what you’re going through. Nothing could be more difficult than this. You are all loved. ”

Another “Dallas” star, Julie Gonzalo, Also leave a comment. And she wrote: “My love, I am very sorry for this loss. I send you all my thoughts and my heart to you and your family xx”.

A fan added, “Since I’m sure I’m not the only one, words are not enough to express my deepest condolences to you and your family. I love you and invite you in my prayers.” Likewise, another person said, “I’m so sorry, Linda. I send you and your family my deepest condolences.”

Thrasher produced “The Amazing Race Canada” and “Canada’s Smartest Person”. He also directed the movie “Furze World Wonders” in 2017.