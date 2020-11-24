FTSE Index Rises as Vaccine Optimism Strengthens Markets – Live Updates

2) The inflation adjustment will affect the incomes of 10 million private pensions: Experts warn that more than 10 million RPI-related pension income will lose out if Sunak announces a move to a lower inflation gauge on Wednesday.

3) Janet Yellen is set to become the first US Treasury Secretary: Reports say Biden is planning to choose a former Federal Reserve chairman when he takes over the 46th president of the United States in January.

4) How AstraZeneca went from possession target to FTSE Index winner: Six years ago things weren’t looking that great for AstraZeneca. Now, the pharmaceutical giant is valued at over 100 billion pounds after its success with Oxford.

5) What the UK “Transferred” Trade Agreement with Canada really means: Former negotiators, business groups and trade experts say continuity is good but question the economic relevance of the UK Canada agreement.

What happened overnight

aSian shares rose on Tuesday as US President-elect Joe Biden’s news gave the green light to start his move to the White House adding to an already brighter mood from progress on Covid-19 vaccines and the prospects for a rapid global economic recovery.

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that he had told his team to “do what needs to be done regarding the initial protocols.”

S&P 500 futures rose 0.48% in early Asian trade.

An upbeat background helped MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific index outside Japan advance 0.15%. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 was stronger 1.1%, hitting its highest level in nearly nine months, with energy stocks led.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.48%, while the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.74%. Leading Chinese stocks and Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.75 percent and 0.08 percent.

Is coming today

Company: Compass, greencore, treat, UDG (Interim results)And the AO World, Cranswick, Pennon, Pets in the Home, Eckoh, Caledonia Investments (whole year); Intertek, Spectress, CRH (Trading Update)

Economics: US Consumer Confidence (Nov); German IFO Trust Survey.