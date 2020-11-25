Legendary country music artist, Hal Ketchum, passed away at the age of 67 after a battle with dementia

“May his music live in your hearts forever and bring you peace.”

“I’ve known Hal Ketchum since 1985, when I first booked it at Gruene Hall,” so Ketchum’s longtime friend and personal manager Tracy Ferguson told CNN. “He played his first formal concert in the front room of the old hall for about 25 people. He just had to sing one note for everyone to realize he had something special and it didn’t take long for the country music world to notice him.”

Ketchum has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry – a weekly country music show – since 1994, its website says.

Its website says Ketchum will go on to sell 15 of the top 10 singles and five million albums.

Ferguson said Ketchum moved in 2010 to Texas where he would continue to play in theaters and venues such as The Birchmere and Eddie’s Attic. Ketchum was diagnosed with dementia in 2017 and made his last home performance on stage at Gruene Hall, according to Ferguson.

Ferguson said, “One of the things that distinguishes Hall is his constant love for his fans, and he has given as much of himself as possible to them.” “Everyone who knows him or meets him will remember him for his kindness and spirit.”